Corowa-Rutherglen coach Steve Owen believes Joe Hansen's return to John Foord Oval will be the trigger for more displaced stars to follow.
Hansen is the first member of the 2022 Roos side to recommit ahead of the club's return to the Ovens and Murray after a year in recess.
After spending this season at Lavington, where he played 15 games, Hansen was quick to put his flag in the ground back at the club where he'd previously spent his entire football career.
"When you've got your captain recommitting, it's a massive positive for the club," Owen said.
"Joe leads from the front and by recommitting to us, he's again doing the same thing.
"We're really excited now for the rest of our local boys to jump back on board.
"We're confident they will and until we hear otherwise from them, we're expecting them all to come back on board.
"That's our job, now that the season is done, to get around and make sure they are recommitting to us."
Cam Wilson, one of Hansen's former Corowa team-mates, capped his premiership-winning season at Yarrawonga by finishing runner-up in the Pigeons best and fairest count.
Aaron Spencer has re-signed with the Roos after spending 2023 at Wodonga Raiders.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.