Driver hospitalised after partially crashing car into lake at Sumsion Gardens

A woman has been taken to hospital after crashing the front wheels of her car into the lake at Sumsion Gardens.
Wodonga police and paramedics were alerted to the incident involving a blue Toyota about 11pm on Monday.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the driver, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital during the October 2 incident.
"Paramedics were called to an incident in Wodonga about 11pm yesterday," the spokeswoman said.
"A woman believed to be in her 60s was transported to Albury Wodonga Health Wodonga in a stable condition for observation."
