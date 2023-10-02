The Border Mail
Driver hospitalised after partially crashing car into lake at Sumsion Gardens

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 3 2023 - 11:18am, first published 10:54am
The blue Toyota became stuck after partially crashing into the water at Sumsion Gardens on Monday night. Picture by Mark Jesser
A woman has been taken to hospital after crashing the front wheels of her car into the lake at Sumsion Gardens.

