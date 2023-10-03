Overseas star Tendai Chisoro has been unable to return to St Patrick's.
Tightened regulations around visas for cricketers coming to play in Australia have so far made it impossible for the club to bring the explosive all-rounder back to Xavier.
Chisoro made an indelible mark on Cricket Albury-Wodonga last summer, helping St Patrick's to the provincial grand final and taking a hat-trick for the Border Bullets in Sydney.
He planned not only to pull on the green shirt again this season but to emigrate with his fiancee.
However, having just spent the English summer starring for Epsom in the Surrey Championship, Chisoro is now back playing first-class cricket in Zimbabwe with no immediate prospect of getting back Down Under.
"Not having 'TC' is a big loss," St Patrick's coach Liam Scammell admitted.
"His plans are to move his life out here and we're doing everything we can to help him to get out but when that is, we really don't know, with the visa laws changing.
"But we've got a great group, guys that are adaptable and roles might change and opportunities for other people present.
"We've all got to look to continue to improve and get better and I've got no doubt we've still got a group to compete.
"Lavington and North Albury have shown, over the last few years, you can win it without having an import so I still think we've got the group to contend right at the top.
"It's a shame we don't have 'TC' but I believe we'll be in the mix."
The goalposts moved for Chisoro, and a number of other players who had agreed to play for CAW clubs this summer, when Cricket Australia changed its eligibility criteria for professional cricketers seeking to enter the country on a 408 sporting visa.
Applications for a letter of support will now only be approved for those who will be playing, coaching or umpiring at a Premier Cricket club or above whilst in Australia.
"It's completely out of our control so we can't really dwell on it," Scammell said.
"But it's a disappointment because he was a huge figure around the club.
"He coached our under-16s to a premiership and I think everyone in Cricket Albury-Wodonga who dealt with Tendai absolutely loved him as a human and we certainly did.
"We'll miss him - but what do you do?"
While Scammell and captain Dean Nicholson are preparing to tackle the provincial season without Chisoro, they haven't completely given up hope of him playing some part in the season.
"There's still a chance," Scammell said.
"We're pursuing some avenues and we've engaged a visa agency to try to find a solution, so we're doing everything that we can.
"There are visas he can potentially get, in time, but a lot of these things take a lot of time - it's not an overnight fix."
St Patrick's face provincial new boys Baranduda in their season-opener at Xavier High School on Saturday with an 11.30am start.
