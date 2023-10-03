Tayla Vogel is now a two-time Jindera A-grade best and fairest winner, and while she's humbled to have recently received the accolade again, she admits the highlight of her season actually came from B-grade.
While A-grade narrowly missed a spot in the grand final after a preliminary final loss to Howlong, Vogel and co-coach Sarah Parker were able to see the Bulldogs' B-grade side go all the way.
"Our team finished third on the ladder and played through finals to finish up with the premiership," Vogel said.
"That's been my highlight for the season.
"We have 10 ladies in our team and they made coaching a breeze.
"We also had our 13-under win that day, and there was so much support for both teams from netball and football players and families."
Vogel pipped Bulldogs' defender Ellen Cook by two votes to claim the club's Edna Funk Sheila Klein Perpetual Memorial Trophy.
Vogel's cousin, Chelsea Burns, polled in the top four despite missing a large chunk of the season due to injuries.
"I believe if she had have been able to play the season out, she would have rightfully claimed it," Vogel said.
Jindera also lost former North Albury netballer Tamika Wholohan to injury.
"We are obviously disappointed that we didn't get the opportunity to play at full strength and that we were then limited with what we could do in finals because of injures," Vogel said.
"At the same time though, Chels and Tam both taped up for last game against Howlong and pushed through as best they could with extensive injuries, and for that we are so proud.
"We walk out for 60 minutes on a Saturday to give our best crack, and anytime off court is genuinely like hanging out with your mates.
"When reflecting on the season, it has been enjoyable."
Vogel is now weighing up what 2024 will look like for her.
"At this stage, it's likely I won't be at Jindera in a playing capacity, but I'll certainly still be there supporting our teams anyway I can," she said.
"In saying that, who knows what the future will bring, I might get itchy feet."
