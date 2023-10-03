A Border father who faced his cancer battle openly and honestly is being remembered with love by his family, colleagues and friends.
Tom Northam, 39, died on September 25, about 14 months after being diagnosed with two aggressive forms of cancer.
An Albury service on Wednesday, October 4, will celebrate his life, with his wife Erin noting "that's what he would have wanted".
The devastating prognosis hit the family only weeks after the birth of their second son, Gus, who turned one in June, with older son Alby now aged three and a half.
"You can think 'poor me', but at the end of the day it's not about me, it's about my family and making sure they're set for the next part of their lives," he said.
A GoFundMe page launched by Mr Northam's twin sister Pip has now raised more than $65,000 from hundreds of donors.
Among the contributors have been former patients of Mr Northam, a nurse for many years.
Mrs Northam said major surgery in March "gave him an extra six months we never thought possible".
"Tom considered himself lucky to have that time, every day he had was a bonus for him," she told The Border Mail on Tuesday, October 3.
The family managed a few little holidays together up until Mr Northam's declining health limited their activities.
"But he rallied nearly every day to at least try and be present with us and the boys in some way, whether that was just sitting out in the backyard with them, or going across to the park across from our house," Mrs Northam said.
Almost a year ago, Mr Northam was named the Border Relay For Life Hero, having been nominated by a nurse in the relay team created in his name.
"He had no idea what that meant," Mrs Northam said with a smile.
"He was very much out of his comfort zone to speak in front of people, to be the centre of attention.
"His attitude was, well, if I can maybe put it out there for the younger generation to be aware of their symptoms ... I'll take it all on the chin and do it all."
Border Relay For Life has paid tribute to Mr Northam and offered sympathies to his family.
"Tom was our 2022 Hero, and a man who had shown such strength and courage throughout his cancer journey, and one who was an inspiration to many," the relay committee said on social media.
"We thank Tom for his courage to share his story at our relay last year, we know it was one that touched so many."
Mrs Northam thanked everyone in the medical and wider community for their support during her husband's illness.
With the boys still so young, she planned to help them remember and learn more about their father.
"We'll talk about how smart their dad was, how he was a nurse and how he helped lots and lots of people when they were sick," she said.
"Just talk about the things he loved and how much he loved them."
The celebration of Mr Northam's life will be held in the Albury Entertainment Centre banquet hall on Wednesday, October 4, from 1.30pm, with a private cremation to follow.
The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at conwayfuneralhome.com.au.
