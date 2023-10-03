The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury celebration of life will honour Tom Northam after cancer battle

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated October 3 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In October 2022, Tom Northam was named the Border Relay for Life Hero, with wife Erin and sons Alby and Gus by his side. Picture by Ash Smith
In October 2022, Tom Northam was named the Border Relay for Life Hero, with wife Erin and sons Alby and Gus by his side. Picture by Ash Smith

A Border father who faced his cancer battle openly and honestly is being remembered with love by his family, colleagues and friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.