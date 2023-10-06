BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
Perched atop of Monument Hill, this charmingly classic redbrick home offers not only amazing views and flexible accommodation, but that all encompassing "feel" only some homes can provide.
This home epitomises the quintessential central redbrick home with soaring ceilings and polished timber floors.
A short stroll to Dean Street, this gorgeous property has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The main residence consists of two bedrooms, a study and with a central bathroom, plus a separate third toilet.
There are a further two bedrooms, another study and bathroom via the guest/teenager retreat at the back of the property.
There is a beautiful wood fire in the breathtaking living room, gas ducted underfloor heating and evaporative cooling throughout the main residence.
The guest/teenager retreat is climate controlled by two reverse cycle split systems.
The updated kitchen and adjoining dining area flow effortlessly to the stunning living room and light-filled sunroom.
Outside features a much-loved pizza oven in the outdoor entertaining area surrounded by beautiful established gardens and lawns.
A veggie garden and handy garden shed make this back yard not only picture perfect, but perfectly practical.
