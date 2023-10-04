Assault charge laid after woman pushed Benalla officer during car stop

A mother who pushed a police officer after trying to get back in her car amid concerns she was heavily intoxicated has been placed on a good behaviour bond.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard Annie Forrest, 40, had left Churchill Reserve in Benalla about 6.20pm on April 26 last year.
She travelled on Waller Street towards Clarke Street before travelling through a stop sign without stopping.
Police in a divisional van spoke to the 40-year-old, who had her 14-year-old daughter in the front seat, outside Benalla Grocer.
She underwent a breath test before trying to get back into her car to drive to the town's police station.
The court heard police stopped her from getting back in the car due to concerns she was heavily intoxicated.
Forrest went to the rear of her vehicle before pushing a police officer.
She spoke to police three days later and denied running a red light and said she didn't assault the police member.
Forrest pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting police and failing to stop at a stop sign, with charges of refusing to accompany police for a breath test withdrawn.
The court heard she had no priors.
Lawyer Luke Slater said it had been a "very stressful incident for her".
He said his client had ADHD and reacted badly under stress.
"This is an example of that," Mr Slater said.
"But she is medicated.
"She is in good care and stable".
Magistrate Peter Dunn ordered she be of good behaviour for 12 months.
