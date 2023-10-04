The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Assault charge laid after woman pushed Benalla officer during car stop

By Wangaratta Court
Updated October 4 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mother who pushed a police officer after trying to get back in her car amid concerns she was heavily intoxicated has been placed on a good behaviour bond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.