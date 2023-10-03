YOUR SAY: Concerns over Voice misinformation, disinformation and fear

The Voice aligns with the Gospel. Jesus did not play safe and support the dubious status quo. He healed and empowered the vulnerable. He supported truth telling.
The influence of misinformation, disinformation, and fear via social media is very concerning. If people are uncertain about who to trust, I suggest they check the facts through channels such as RMIT ABC CheckMate: its analysis of arguable claims is well researched.
I was disappointed that one speaker at the Wangaratta meeting dismissed the voices of remote communities because most Indigenous peoples live on the east coast. Please keep in mind that remote communities are the keepers and defenders of many First Nations traditions, such as ceremony, law, language, song-lines. Very remote communities' voices may not be loud and aggressive, so we may have to change our listening tactics.
Parliament will determine the rules controlling the Voice processes.
The least we can do is give First Nations people ownership of a safe space where they can advise on matters affecting them.
We have already lost too much of their cultures to maintain the status quo through processes of assimilation.
By way of comparison we have $550 million to build a new hospital, so we will give it to Joe Bloggs to build a hospital but you do not need to know how he will do it, what you will get, how it will be spent nor the result, and public input is not allowed.
How would that go over, it's like giving a hand grenade to a monkey.
Thank you Alison Higgins, let's not be mean-spirited, my sentiments entirely. I cannot even begin to comprehend what it must have felt like to lose everything that you grow up with, not only your way of life, your security, your home, and the possibility to feed your children from what nature provides.
I think the First Nations people should have been acknowledged in 1901. I will vote yes too.
