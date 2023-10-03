It may have been the best day of his football career but Josh Murphy is determined to ensure his unforgettable MCG appearance is not a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
The 16-year-old, from Albury, ran onto the hallowed turf on Saturday morning as part of Team Selwood for the annual Futures Match, featuring the best under-17 players from around the country, just hours before the AFL Grand Final.
Murphy, who earned his spot with a series of strong displays for the Murray Bushrangers this year, grew into the game after a quiet start and finished with a bang as he kicked the last two goals of a gripping contest against Team Naitanui.
He may have finished on the wrong side of a 10.14 (74) to 10.11 (71) scoreline but Murphy's performance has given AFL recruiters another taste of his capabilities heading into a year packed with potential - including the dream of being drafted.
"It's really exciting, a lot of opportunities," Murphy said.
"As all of my coaches have said, I've got it there, ready for me to take, so it's just how hard I'm willing to work as to what I'll get out of next year.
"It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid, as many people will tell you.
"It'll be a lot of hard work over the next 12 months to hopefully get there.
"But that (Saturday) was the most fun I've ever had on a footy field, to play on the MCG, so as much as it's hard work, the rewards at the end are definitely worth it."
Murphy's dad Steve and brother Judd, 11, travelled to Melbourne to watch him play.
"It was pretty special watching him run out at the MCG," Steve said.
"I really wanted him to do well; it's a pretty big occasion so there would have been a few nerves for him and for me.
"The first quarter, he was a bit slow, but he worked himself into the game and he went really well in the end.
"To see him kick those goals was pretty special."
Murphy flew into Melbourne on Friday morning and trained at The Hangar, Essendon's headquarters, before the players were addressed by Geelong premiership captain Joel Selwood and retiring West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui.
"Joel talked about his grand final last year and what it means to play on grand final day and Nic Nat talked about how he missed out and never got to play in one because he was injured in both of theirs," Murphy said.
"It made the game on Saturday that bit more special.
"There were so many AFL personalities in the hotel we were staying at and you felt like you were in an AFL environment for the weekend.
"It was pretty awesome."
Upon arrival at the MCG the next morning, it was straight out onto the ground.
"Even just kicking around in an empty stadium before everyone got in there was surreal," Murphy said.
"It took me a while to get into it; at the start it was a quick, hot game of footy and I was still trying to settle in but they moved me into the midfield in that second quarter, which was pretty good.
"It was good experience - attending a centre bounce at the MCG is pretty awesome - and I got my hands on it and showed what I can do.
"I got to go forward late and especially in that situation, when we had the momentum and I had to kick those goals to keep us in it, to kick them was a good relief.
"The spot I had both my shots from was basically where I had my set shots from, pre-game, so I was pretty confident.
"You get back to the top of your mark and you look up at the goals and right behind the goals was the big screen and I could actually see myself up there.
"It was hard trying to concentrate!
"The Collingwood cheer squad had a bit to say as well, putting me off, so it was awesome when they went through.
"You look up at the replay and you give a little bit of a celebration, it was a bit of fun.
"There were pretty stock-standard but they're two of the best goals I've ever kicked."
Murphy's mum Alicia, who's having treatment for breast cancer, couldn't be there in person but she was glued to the action at home alongside 14-year-old son Jett.
"Josh has always wanted to play AFL, he's had a footy in his hand since he was born, so to see him run out there and fulfil a childhood dream was amazing," she said.
"It's a reward for the amount of work he puts in behind the scenes, that a lot of people don't see.
"There's a gym set up in the shed and he's down there on the days he's not actually at the gym, at track sessions or at training, so to see the reward for the hard work he's put in makes us super proud.
"Yes, it was disappointing not to be able to support him in person but for Steve and Judd to have the opportunity to go was pretty amazing.
"In the big picture, hopefully in a few years' time I'll be down there, cheering him on.
"We've done four or five Melbourne trips for games, Bendigo, Ballarat, Avenel, Werribee and last year was Gold Coast, Sydney and Canberra within a month for the under-16s.
"We do get around but you give your kids the opportunity, if that's what their dream is."
Murphy, who played five senior games for North Albury this year, will put a burgeoning cricket career at St Patrick's to one side this summer in an attempt to give himself every chance of maximising his football opportunity.
"That was a goal I set at the start of the year, to put my hand up for this (Futures) game and that's happened now," he said.
"I've set myself a pretty good platform for next year, I think, and now I'll set some more goals for next year.
"Hopefully I end up in the rep stuff next year for the National Championships, set myself up for a big year - and hopefully get drafted."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.