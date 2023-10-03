The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Josh Minogue crowned North Albury's best and fairest

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 3 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Minogue proved to be one of the best contested marks in the competition this season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Josh Minogue proved to be one of the best contested marks in the competition this season. Picture by James Wiltshire

North Albury key forward Josh Minogue has capped a spectacular return to his junior club after taking out the club's best and fairest on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.