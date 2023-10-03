North Albury key forward Josh Minogue has capped a spectacular return to his junior club after taking out the club's best and fairest on Friday night.
He trumped coach Tim Broomhead and ultra-consistent midfielder George Godde for the award.
Minogue said it was a huge thrill to get his name on the honour board at Bunton Park after making his senior debut at the club in 2014 as a 17-year-old.
His father Mick also played 120 matches in the green and gold and is presently football operations manager.
"It's a huge honour to win my first best and fairest award," Minogue said.
"Especially being my junior club and Dad obviously has a bit of history with the Hoppers as well.
"I've got a lot of fond memories growing up around the club.
"I remember running around as a water boy as a 12, 13 and 14-year-old, so to have my name alongside some of the players I looked up to back then is pretty cool I guess."
He spent three seasons with the VFL outfit and played one senior match after being plagued by injury including a broken collarbone.
Minogue joined Heidelberg in 2019 where he established himself as one of the premier forwards in the competition.
He earned Team of the Year honours in 2021-22.
Minogue was runner-up in Heidelberg's best and fairest in 2021 and finished equal third in the Rosbrook medal for the league best and fairest last year.
The powerfully built forward also won a flag with Heidelberg last year and topped the club's goalkicking award in 2021-22.
Minogue still resides in Melbourne and made the weekly trek this season to play with the Hoppers.
"I really enjoyed the season and no doubt when you are winning games, things are a lot more enjoyable," he said.
"So to win seven matches and have a few close losses as well was bittersweet because you want to win as much as possible.
"But it was a really good playing group which makes it a lot of fun."
Minogue is also a huge fan of Broomhead as coach who was able to transform the Hoppers from cellar dwellers to finals contenders in his first season in charge.
"Tim has been awesome," Minogue said.
"I obviously don't see the finer details during the week because I still train with Heidelberg during the week.
"But you can certainly tell on game day that he has got the buy-in from the playing group including myself and everyone has bought into the game plan which makes a difference."
Minogue booted 33 goals from 16 matches this season as a key forward but was often required to spend time in the ruck with the Hoppers lacking a recognised ruckman.
The 26-year-old proved to be one of the best contested marks in the competition with Leigh Williams and Callum Moore the only two players to drag down more contested marks then Minogue.
He has committed again for next season in a huge boost to the Hoppers making finals for the first time since 2015.
Minogue felt there was still plenty of improvement in his own form and that of the Hoppers.
"Personally I feel I can still play better and I would have liked to have been a bit more accurate in front of goal," he said.
"It did take me a bit to adjust to playing the O&M style of footy again after playing in the Northern Football League which is played on a lot smaller grounds and is a lot more congested.
"I think as a whole we will be better again next year as well after the experience of playing together this season.
"The addition of a few big fellas is a recruiting priority and signing Narrandera big man Brad Hutchison is a positive start in that regard.
"Having a recognised ruckman will allow us to structure up a bit better and set up how we want on a more permanent basis."
