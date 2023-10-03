A new tool intends to revolutionise healthcare for older people in the North East, ensuring personalised, holistic care that aligns with individual needs.
The Indigo 4Ms project aims to create a healthcare model specifically tailored to older Australians by focusing on what matters to the patient, their medication, mobility and mental health.
National Rural Health Commissioner Ruth Stewart explained the project to community members and stakeholders at The Grand Oaks Resort in Beechworth on Tuesday, October 3.
"With much of our health system, we just give the health care that we think is needed," she said.
"And what we're discovering more and more is that that might not be the care people want.
"So this project has designed tools to allow conversations about what care people actually want."
The project has developed two tools. The first is for the older generation to use as a conversational guide with healthcare providers, and the second is for healthcare professionals to guide conversations with older patients.
Dr Rachel Winterton, senior research fellow at La Trobe University's John Richards Centre for Rural Ageing Research, is confident the tools will support older people in accessing more integrated, holistic care.
"These tools will lead to more informed discussions between health services and the communities they serve," Dr Winterton said.
"It will also ensure both sides are speaking the same language. We're hopeful this will lead to more timely care for older people and support them to access the whole spectrum of healthcare they may need."
Led by Beechworth Health Service, the project received $1.3 million in funding from the federal government and was crafted in collaboration with healthcare experts and community members who have experience using aged-care services.
Beechworth resident Wendy Kelly participated in the project and hopes the tools will eliminate the language barrier between older patients and their doctors.
"As you grow older and your body starts not to do what you want it to do, well, then it's often quite difficult to explain to somebody what you need from that particular medical person," she said.
"Often, they focus on what they think is best for you rather than what ultimately matters to you, like gardening or going for a long walk.
"So hopefully, this results in a more individualised type of health care."
The Indigo 4Ms tools will now be rolled out across Beechworth Health Service, Corryong Health, Gateway Health, Tallangatta Health Service, Yackandandah Health, Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service and Albury Wodonga Health.
Glenda Chapman, a member of the health co-ordination team at Albury Wodonga Health, said the tool was needed now more than ever.
"We have an ageing population in this area, and we know our systems aren't quite fit for purpose," she said.
"So we know with the data in the area, there's going to be more people needing health services. We have to be better and more efficient at it.
"And what better way to do it than actually find out what people really need?"
