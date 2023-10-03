A Rutherglen woman who was trapped in her burning home thought she was about to be killed, with her husband and a neighbour praised for their heroism in saving her life.
Nearby resident Peter Hartung attended to help Mr Steele, before Mr Steele and another neighbour, Colin Foster, leapt into action.
Mrs Steele was standing trapped on a toilet after being pushed back into an ensuite by smoke and flames.
Black smoke filled the property, and was so thick she couldn't see in or out.
The 75-year-old yelled out of a window, which had recently been upgraded and strengthened due to pool safety concerns.
Those upgrades made access far more difficult, by reducing opening space for child safety, but the window was eventually pulled off its hinges allowing her to be freed.
Mrs Steele already had a lung condition before the fire, and suffered heart and lung damage caused by carbon monoxide.
She remains in hospital while her husband, who suffered mild burns, has already been released.
Their daughter Sarah Sudweeks said her father and Mr Foster were heroes.
She said her mother probably wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for their actions during the October 2 fire.
"I really think superpowers came into play to be able to do what they did," she said on Tuesday.
"I still don't know how they did it.
"I know how hard those windows were to open, especially when locked, I really don't know how they did it."
Her mother has been counting her blessings despite her injuries.
"She's just grateful to be alive, she keeps sitting up in bed saying 'I'm here, I'm on the right side of the Earth, I'm happy to be here'," Ms Sudweeks said.
"She said she thought she was done, 'I thought this was how I was going to die'.
"She couldn't see any way out, she was literally trapped.
"Colin and dad must have had adrenaline kick in with the locks on those windows.
"She must have had an angel smiling down on her.
"It could have been a very different scenario if they hadn't done what they did."
Ms Sudweeks said her mother was going to be fine, with positive medical results.
"The carbon monoxide is working its way out of her system," she said.
"She's just happy to be alive."
Her father has been left physically and emotionally exhausted, with the pair now starting from scratch in their 70s, but Ms Sudweeks said the community support had been amazing.
Mr Steele will be staying with his neighbours.
"Thankfully they're insured, they'll start again but the community spirit has been amazing," Ms Sudweeks said.
"I live in Melbourne and yes, we help each other out, but nothing like what the community has done for my parents.
"They're going to make it that much easier for them to pull their lives back together and start again at their age."
Police have ruled out foul play in the fire.
The brick building had been the couple's home for 20 years.
No fundraisers have been established, with Ms Sudweeks noting the family had been busy replacing essentials including hearing aids, wallets, glasses and other items, but said they had received "amazing individual offers of help".
"You can replace all the things that you need to replace, but they can't be replaced," she said of her parents.
"Everyone says it but when it happens to yourself, you really value and appreciate what you've got."
