An Albury cafe owner is facing court for allegedly not paying an employee their due amount.
The Fair Work Ombudsman has commenced legal action against Joanne Maree McKenna, who operates Rita's Kitchen in East Albury.
The regulator launched its investigation after receiving a request for assistance from a full-time chef that Ms McKenna employed at the cafe from July 2016 to July 2022.
A Fair Work Inspector issued a compliance notice to Ms McKenna in December 2022 after suspecting that the worker didn't receive the full payment owed for termination notice entitlements as stipulated by the Fair Work Act's national employment standards.
There is also an alleged violation of pay slip laws.
The FWO accuses Ms McKenna of failing, without a reasonable excuse, to comply with the compliance notice, which mandated the full back-payment of the worker's entitlements.
It is claimed that the worker has only received a partial back-payment.
Ms McKenna faces a penalty of up to $8250 for the alleged failure to comply with the compliance notice and a penalty of up to $16,500 for the alleged pay slip breach.
The regulator is also seeking a court order mandating the payment of outstanding entitlements, along with superannuation and interest.
A directions hearing is scheduled for October 10 at the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Sydney.
Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth warned that the regulator would pursue legal action against businesses where lawful requests are not complied with.
"Where employers do not comply, we will take appropriate action to protect employees. A court can order a business to pay penalties in addition to back-paying workers," she said.
"Employers should also be aware that taking action to improve compliance in the fast food, restaurant and café sector is a priority for the Fair Work Ombudsman.
"Any employees with concerns about their pay or entitlements should contact the Fair Work Ombudsman for free assistance."
Ms McKenna was contacted for comment.
