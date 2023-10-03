The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Jess Koopman out of induced coma after injuries from premiership celebrations

Updated October 4 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
Yarrawonga premiership player Jess Koopman is out of an induced coma a week after he was seriously injured while celebrating the club's Ovens and Murray success.

