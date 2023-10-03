Yarrawonga premiership player Jess Koopman is out of an induced coma a week after he was seriously injured while celebrating the club's Ovens and Murray success.
In a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday night, October 3, Yarrawonga Football Netball Club confirmed Koopman had awoken and a tube supporting his breathing had been removed.
Koopman suffered serious facial injuries on Tuesday, September 26, two days after helping the Pigeons clinch the Ovens and Murray premiership.
"Whilst still woozy, many signs are good. However, it is expected he will remain in hospital in Melbourne for a time," the statement read.
The Pigeons started a fund for Koopman and his family on Saturday last week, which has already raised more than $15,000.
"No doubt many of us would like to find a way to help and to facilitate such, the Yarrawonga Pigeons are continuing their fundraiser," the statement read.
"As it stands, the donation pool is in excess of $15,000 and growing, with every dollar going to Jess and his family."
Those wishing to support Koopman can transfer funds to Hargraves Trust Account number 1019 7147, BSB 063 537 with the reference JK and their surname.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.