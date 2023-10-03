Police again seeking help to find wanted people on Warrant Wednesday

Police have released images of multiple people with warrants out for their arrest in the Albury region.
Brandon Fitzgerald, 19, is known to police in the Albury area.
The 19-year-old has one warrant out for his arrest.
An image released of Fitzgerald depicts him with short dark hair.
Police are also seeking help to find Nicole Johnson.
The 28-year-old has multiple arrest warrants.
She also resides in the Albury area.
Mitchell Kerr, 41, is also being sought.
He is known to frequent Corowa and Henty and is shown in a police image with a lengthy brown beard.
Sydney man Suraj Kc, 26, had matters listed in Albury Local Court on Wednesday last week.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest after he failed to attend the matter.
He was convicted in his absence of a charge of recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
A charge of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception was withdrawn.
Tiarny Mumbler, who told a court earlier this year a stint in jail had made her want to never break the law again, is also wanted.
The 29-year-old has multiple warrants.
She has links to Albury and Wodonga.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.