UPDATE:
A second day of widespread rain across the Border region has resulted in 44.2 millimitres being recorded in the Albury-Wodonga gauge.
The Bureau of Meteorology had predicted anywhere between 45mm and 80mm for Wednesday, October 4.
The reading for between midnight and 9am tallied 17.8mm. By 5pm, with rain having stopped a bit over an hour earlier, a further 26.4mm was recorded.
On Tuesday, the Albury-Wodonga gauge recorded 16.6mm, with falls beginning just after 9am.
EARLIER:
A cool change sweeping across the region could dump up to 80 millimetres of rain, prompting a warning for Border residents to take extreme care.
At least 45mm of rain was tipped to fall on Wednesday, October 4, leading to possible flash flooding.
State Emergency Service Albury commander Curtis Kishere said people weren't prepared for the weather to change so rapidly.
Mr Kishere said residents should abide by the warning to "never drive in flood water".
That was on a day where there would be large bursts of rain in a short period of time.
Mr Kishere said the high rainfall could lead to flooding.
"We want to make sure the community is aware of what's going on and how much rain we have got predicted," he said.
"We've had multiple jobs over the last 24 hours.
"We've had about a dozen sandbag requests and we've seen a couple of roof jobs come in last night and earlier this morning."
Mr Kishere said the weather had been unpredictable.
"We've gone from cold to hot. Now we've got another cold front," he said.
People were urged to be careful when out and about, especially on the roads.
"Please don't drive through floodwaters," he said.
"We've still got some large potholes out there as well and all these potholes will fill up with water and you won't know how deep they are.
"We ask everyone to take it easy on the road."
Flood rescue teams will be on standby and ready for any flood evacuations over the next 24 hours.
"It's going to be a big night ahead of us," he said.
"But we have got lots of resources.
"We've got about 15 to 20 people out on the ground or on standby ready to activate to protect the community here in the region and we also are covering the fire rescue area as well for the Greater Hume Shire as well."
The Bureau of Meteorology said a severe weather warning was in place for the region.
But this was expected to settle down with a few showers on Thursday, October 5, and a top temperature of 16 degrees.
The forecast for Friday, October 6, is for possible showers.
