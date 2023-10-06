BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 6
Discover a stunningly unique world of grandeur at The Lakehouse and prepare to have your breath taken away.
Nestled behind a grand entrance on nearly 2.5 acres of meticulously landscaped and established grounds, this architectural masterpiece redefines luxurious living.
Selling agent Lachlan Hutchins said rarely does an estate of this caliber become available.
"One word to describe this property? Breathtaking," he said.
"How often do you come across a home near the golf course with its own private lake?"
The estate comes onto the market as a regretful sale, with work commitments taking the current owners away from the region.
The main residence has been designed for indulgence, and has four elegant bedrooms, a light-drenched sunroom, and a well-appointed office.
Seamlessly blending casual and formal living, the open-plan layout has a separate formal lounge and dining area as an entertainer's dream.
Ascending to the second floor you discover an opulent master suite, an entire sanctuary unto itself. Featuring a lavish dressing room, a sumptuous ensuite and a private balcony that overlooks the serene lake, it's a retreat like no other.
The state-of-the-art kitchen, adorned with composite stone countertops and top-of-the-line modern appliances, is a culinary haven.
Outside, revel in the delights of your own private paradise.
Lounge by the sparkling salt-chlorinated swimming pool. Take refuge in the resort-style cabana. Host lively backyard BBQs. The ways to enjoy alfresco living are limitless - all against a backdrop of sweeping and elaborate garden vistas.
A separate and fully self-contained guesthouse offers all modern amenities including a built-in bar, fridges, dishwasher, smart TV, and a private loft bedroom with bathroom.
This space is perfect for guests, visiting family, teenagers, or a lucrative Airbnb rental income opportunity.
With an oversized six-car garage and workshop, there's plenty of space for cars as well as your boat, caravan, or recreational toys.
Additional features include a 5kw solar system, automated garden irrigation, and, of course, your very own private lake and jetty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.