A Hume League Rising Star Award and a Culcairn best and fairest medal has rounded out what has been a sensational first A-grade netball season for Olivia Brunner.
The 19-year-old Lion, who also represented Hume's senior interleague side this season, admitted it was an honour to be recognised for her efforts at both a club and league level.
"I wasn't really expecting it (Rising Star Award) because there were a lot of great girls that were nominated," she said.
"I played with a few of them in the Hume interleague side and they were really tough contenders who would have been up there as well.
"It was a privilege to be nominated and chosen for the award."
Brunner joined the Lions' B-grade line-up last season after a stint with Ovens and Murray League club Albury.
While those in the Hume League would know her best for her work in the goal circle, that hasn't always been the case for Brunner.
She admits a level of nerves have come in to play since making the shift into goals from the midcourt.
"I'm a very nervous player," she said.
"I don't know why, I just get nervous before every game and that's always been the way, even in juniors.
"Because I've never been a shooter before, I feel a bit of extra pressure with that.
"Last year when I played my first season at the club, I was more of a feeding shooter, but I'd say I shot more this year than I did last year.
"It's been really good to have that opportunity."
With a change in position also comes a change in the way Brunner has had to approach the game, including what training now looks like.
"I went from not really practising shooting at all," she said.
"I still don't practise a lot, but when I can I definitely try to."
Playing coach Georgie Haines was runner-up in the Lion's A-grade count.
Faith Murray (B-grade), Tarran Slatter (C-grade) and Lexie Clements (C-reserve) were the other senior best and fairest winners for the Lions.
Culcairn finished the home and away season with nine wins, seeing them slide into the top six with a finals berth.
However, their finals run was ended by runners-up Howlong in the first elimination final.
Despite not pushing further into finals, Brunner said it had been an enjoyable first A-grade season.
"They've been a really positive club to be at," she said.
