Tara Lieschke is on a learning curve every day as a trainee with Albury Council, but thanks to TAFE NSW that has been taken to another level.
Ms Lieschke completed her Certificate III in business studies in less than 12 months and is now improving her skill set by progressing to a Certificate IV.
She's doing so well, she's now been promoted to executive support officer to deputy CEO Tracey Squire and couldn't be happier.
"I'm getting the best of both worlds," Ms Lieschke said.
"Council has given me great opportunities to learn diverse skills across the organisation and through my studies at TAFE NSW.
"I'm learning in my day-to-day work and also gaining formal qualifications that will help to develop my career."
Ms Lieschke said traineeships were a flexible way "to gain important skills while working to make a difference in my community".
TAFE NSW teacher of business services Alice Trollope said the traineeship program was a great example of how vocational education helped communities, employers and workers.
"By working with councils, we're helping to meet those important skills needs in local government," she said.
"At the same time, ensuring participants can get the formal qualifications needed to progress their careers while they're earning and learning on the job," she said.
Ms Squire said the educational partnership with TAFE NSW allowed the council to fill essential positions.
She also said it helped give new career prospects to people in the community.
"Attracting skilled team members is essential to delivering on the expectations of our community," she said.
"Working with TAFE to find people with necessary skills not only helps us achieve our goals but also supports young people in our community on their career journey."
Ms Squire said she looked forward to Ms Lieschke moving to a higher position within council where she could further develop and enhance her skills."
