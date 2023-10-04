Weapons, three imitation firearms, stolen property found by police at Wodonga home

A repeat offender found with multiple replica guns and other weapons at his Wodonga home remains in custody.
Police searched Daniel Morton's Mann Street house on Friday last week.
The September 29 warrant found a stolen iPhone, which had been taken from an unlocked vehicle five days earlier.
That phone had been used to make a payment of about $88 to Morton's PayID account on the day of the theft.
Officers also found two imitation pistols inside an army vest in Morton's bedroom, an imitation Smith and Wesson .50 calibre revolver, a shotgun cartridge, three other phones, two laptops, a Makita radio, walkie talkie and foreign currency.
Police believe the items were either stolen by the 35-year-old or dishonestly given to him.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court was told Morton said "people had given him things because he collects nicknacks".
A double-edged spring-loaded knife, a home-made knife and an extendable baton were also found.
He told police he had the baton, which is a banned weapon, for protection "because he lives in the Bronx".
Lawyer Sophie Greiner entered guilty pleas during the court proceeding on Wednesday, October 4.
She said her client didn't intend to use the weapons.
"On my instructions, he is really trying to turn his life around," she said.
"His mental health and his substance use has affected his ability to abstain from offending."
Morton was already on a corrections order at the time of last week's offences.
The court heard he had a long history of crime and drug use, including heroin.
He has been withdrawing while in custody.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said he wanted to see if corrections staff breached Morton before handing down his sentence.
Morton was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on November 8.
