Boy, 15, forced to hand over his phone after threats made with box cutter

A Border man who demanded money and other items from a teen victim at knifepoint has avoided jail for his offending.
Sebastian McDonald, 19, grew up in Albury-Wodonga and has spent time between the Border, Melbourne and Geelong.
He targeted a 15-year-old boy at Sunshine railway station on January 13 this year.
The boy had been filming freight trains and minding his own business when McDonald approached.
He was angry and yelled to the boy "shut up or I'll come stab you".
The victim fled but McDonald again confronted him and produced a box cutter, leaving the victim "extremely fearful".
The County Court heard the victim handed over his Samsung phone about 8.40am after a death threat.
The victim had wanted to yell out for help, but was too scared.
The teen approached a man for help and was taken to a protective services officer to report the offence.
McDonald was arrested four stations away at 9.05am.
The box cutter was found along with marijuana and diazepam.
He had been on bail for other offending at the time.
"Your victim was confronted by an angry and intimidating figure whilst he was engaging in a harmless hobby," Judge Robyn Harper said.
"It would have been a frightening experience for anyone, let alone for a 15-year-old boy.
"Fortunately, there was no injury sustained by the victim."
McDonald has admitted to armed robbery and drug possession.
The court heard the 19-year-old was born on the Border and had a childhood marked by dysfunction and trauma.
He had been committing crimes in Wodonga before returning to Melbourne and committing the armed robbery.
The court heard he had started using marijuana from age 13 and ice from age 16.
His is considered to be a moderate risk of re-offending.
Judge Harper imposed a 12-month corrections order and imposed a $150 for the drug possession charges.
