An internationally recognised real estate agency is opening an office on the Border.
Century 21 Twin City will officially launch on Monday, October 9 on Dean Street, opposite Albury's Commercial Club.
The initial focus will be on residential sales and property management across Albury-Wodonga and surrounds.
Chief executive Varun Sharma will head the agency and is one of four partners alongside operations manager Sunny Singh, property manager Balraj Singh and sales manager Guru Singh.
Mr Sharma, who has 15 years' experience in accounting and mortgage broking on the Border, described Century 21 as a "one-stop" shop with property, financial and legal matters all covered under one roof.
"Sunny's got quite a bit of experience in real estate and I'm in finance, so I thought why not get our expertise together," he said.
"I have recently received lots of inquiries from real estates and different people, so we decided to put it all together.
"We have one more team member coming and she will look after the legal matters.
"Raj has vast experience as a manager and leading teams, and I'm confident we will make a very good team.
"All the experts will sit in one office, so you don't have to shop around, you can get everything in one place."
Mr Sharma said the office had an unofficial opening last week that was attended by around 250 people.
"Our office was packed," he said.
"I have a very strong network in this community, particularly with the Nepalese, Bhutanese and Indian communities. I want to use my network to generate some more leads.
"We will eventually look to hire some more experienced agents and give more people a job."
Sunny Singh relocated to the Border from Brisbane and said Century 21 would fit nicely into the Border property market.
"I'm bringing in more social media marketing and looking to attract people from Sydney, Melbourne and international buyers via social media," he said.
"The market has changed so much, especially the rental market. It's hard to find rentals.
"We'll start with residential, but we hope to move into commercial property next year.
"I think education is the most important thing. Some people could be renting for five years and they don't know they can buy because they don't know their borrowing capacity."
Mr Sharma said Century 21 had already picked up several listings and rental properties to be published ahead of the opening.
Century 21 has around 150 offices across Australia in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and a host of regional locations.
The agency was founded in the US and now has a presence in more than 80 countries.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.