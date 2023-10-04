Despite Greater Western Sydney having now suffered five consecutive losses for the AFLW season, Holbrook born Giant Alyce Parker is focusing on the positives.
23-year-old Parker, who has claimed the club's last four best and fairest awards, has remained consistent this season despite the Giants' recent scorelines.
Parker racked up 34 disposals in GWS's most recent clash against North Melbourne, and with a match-up against West Coast looming, is hoping her side can adopt a winning mentality heading into their next task.
"Something that I've had a bit of help from mentors and leaders around me is that you can only control what you can control," she said.
"Earlier in the season, you look to get around as many people as you can and see what's going wrong, but at the end of the day, you really just have to play your own role and then bring others with you.
"I've tried to change that focus and talk to people and really see what my role is and what's going to be beneficial to this group.
Parker's Giant teammate and fellow border export Zarlie Goldsworthy recently received high praise from coach Cam Bernasconi.
"You forget she's only 18-years-old. She's a fierce competitor. Our last month has been really tough, but she has a thirst to compete and get better," Bernasconi said on the Giants' website.
"She's getting better every single week.
"I think Zarlie Goldsworthy is going to be a name that everyone's going to know in this competition and we're very lucky that she's a Giant."
Parker hopes the Giants can turn their luck around when they meet the Eagles on Saturday.
"When you get to this point in the season, obviously we've had a really rough start and we've had to be realistic in terms of how we measure things," Parker said.
"One of (Bernacsoni's) strengths as a coach is his positivity and with such a short season, you actually can't afford to be looking back.
"The good thing about this group and what we do really well is, yes we're disappointed and we're not content, but we're so solution focused and we want to get better."
