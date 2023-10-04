For Milla Williams, her artwork is one way she can "show a little piece of me".
But the 10-year-old Wodonga Primary School student said it was much more than that.
Milla and many other students will have their work on display at the Gateway Gallery on Lincoln Causeway as part of the Young at heART exhibition, showcasing the "many talented youths of our region".
She said she was very excited to show off her work, noting it was "amazing" she could do so for everyone and not just her friends and family.
The inspiration for her piece came from Harry Potter star Emma Watson.
"The reason why I've chosen Emma Watson is because she's one of my idols," she said.
"She is an actress and about feminist rights."
Milla said she loved painting and drawing.
Fellow student Oliver Bramich, 11, said he was pretty proud of his artwork making it to the gallery.
"I'm really privileged to be involved," he said. "It's just amazing."
More than 600 paintings, drawings, sculptures and fibre arts feature in the exhibition, run by Wodonga and district government schools
Musical performances by the schools will feature in an opening event on Saturday, October 7.
Wodonga Primary art teacher Kirsty Wakefield said the exhibition would run from October 3 to 28, with an array of students from foundation to high school entering their visual art pieces.
"The students are very proud," she said.
"They are beyond excited that it's a gallery. How many students get that chance to have their work up in a gallery?
"It's an amazing opportunity for them."
"Some students will be up and coming in the community," she said.
"This is the space to showcase what the young people of our district can produce and enjoy.
"The potential is impressive".
