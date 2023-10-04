The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga's Young at heART exhibition opens to the public

Sophie Else
Sophie Else
Updated October 5 2023 - 10:16am, first published 10:00am
Wodonga Primary School students Oliver Bramich, 11, and Milla Williams, 10, look forward to showing off their art. Picture by Mark Jesser
For Milla Williams, her artwork is one way she can "show a little piece of me".

