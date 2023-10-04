A driver who twice sped off from police before making a false statement claiming his car had been stolen has been fined and banned from driving.
Kane McCrum, the Wodonga Magistrates Court heard, made up a "cock and bull story" to police following the September 3 incident last year.
Police had spotted McCrum behind the wheel of his 2016 Toyota LandCruiser at Wahgunyah about 8.15pm.
They thought the vehicle looked out of place as it was on a gravel road rarely used at night.
They activated their lights and tried to intercept McCrum, who drove around officers on the wrong side of the road.
"The accused drove with total disregard for other road users," police told the court.
Officers were able to view McCrum and note his number plates.
The plates led to his Wahgunyah home, but he wasn't there so they continued searching.
Police spotted his vehicle about 9.20pm, about 80 metres from his house.
McCrum sped off at an estimated 80kmh to 100kmh in a 50kmh zone, with the court told he had again driven dangerously with no regard for other road users.
The 31-year-old went to the Rutherglen police station a week after the offending and told officers his vehicle had been stolen just before the incidents while he was away for work in Rennie.
McCrum said an unknown person had taken his keys and stole his vehicle, a Kincrome tool box, other tools and his alcohol interlock device.
He said the interlock had a camera and would have captured an image of the supposed thief.
He was warned about the consequences of making a false police statement, but signed a form stating his car had been stolen.
The claims led to a police investigation, including checking security cameras and searching for witnesses.
But checks showed McCrum's phone was in Wahgunyah at the time of the offending and witnesses placed him in the area.
He was arrested at his home on June 30 this year and admitted he had "made the whole story up".
The court heard he had a zero-alcohol limit, was concerned he might have been over, and "put his foot down".
His lawyer said admitting to the false claims had taken a large weight off McCrum's shoulders.
"He has gone to some lengths to cover up his offending," the court was told.
The 31-year-old runs a farming business and travels extensively, with concerns about the impact of a driving ban.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said McCrum had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving while pursued by police and making a false police report.
"Your driving simply to avoid detection was appalling," he said.
"Now chances are if you had have stopped it would have been a licence check.
"Choosing to drive off in that way, you jeopardised your own safety and welfare and that of other road users."
Mr Watkins told McCrum he could have found himself "wrapped around a red gum."
He said he'd "made a couple of major errors - driving off in the first place, then lying through your teeth about it" with a "cock and bull story".
He said he wouldn't send the 31-year-old to jail and instead imposed a $2000 fine with a 12-month driving ban.
