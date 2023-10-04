The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wahgunyah driver twice fled police before making false statement about car theft

By Wodonga Court
October 4 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A driver who twice sped off from police before making a false statement claiming his car had been stolen has been fined and banned from driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.