The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Yarrawonga man's night out on the town in Albury ended with drink-driving arrest

By Albury Court
October 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Yarrawonga motorist who hit a high-range reading after downing seven different drinks at an Albury pub was pulled over after running a red light.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.