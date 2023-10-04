A Yarrawonga motorist who hit a high-range reading after downing seven different drinks at an Albury pub was pulled over after running a red light.
Police were patrolling Dean Street in their vehicle when they saw Jayden Stone and a mate walk out of the Beer DeLuxe hotel.
After seeing them get into a white Toyota Hilux, the officers did a U-turn and watched as the driver ignored the red light while heading north in Kiewa Street.
Stone initially ignored police after they switched on their vehicle's warning lights and sirens, but soon afterwards pulled over in Englehardt Street.
He failed a preliminary breath test and was arrested, then taken to Albury police station where he provided a breath analysis result of 0.160.
Stone, 22, did not front Albury Local Court on Wednesday, October 4, but he must appear for sentencing on November 1.
Solicitor Ava Medcraft, acting as agent for Stone's lawyer, entered a plea of guilty to the charge of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Ms Medcraft had asked magistrate Leslie Mabbutt for an adjournment so subjective material relevant to sentencing could be obtained.
The court was told police sighted Stone on August 17 about 12.45am.
After telling him why his ute had been stopped, they noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath, saw he was nervous and noticed that his eyes were "glassy".
Also, Stone was "unsteady on his feet" after he got out of the vehicle.
He told police he'd had "a few drinks" at the pub, the last about 20 minutes earlier.
After his arrest and the confirmation of his reading, Stone admitted to drinking "seven various types of alcohol" since 7pm.
His licence was immediately suspended by police.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.