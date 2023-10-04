Albury Racing Club is hoping for two days of fine weather to enable the club to hold the first of its spring meetings on Saturday.
Constant rain on Tuesday and Wednesday has put the popular meeting in jeopardy.
The club has endured a wretched run with bad weather since May and has been forced to cancel several meetings over the winter months.
Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton had his fingers crossed on Wednesday that the meeting would go ahead.
"At this stage we are planning to race as normal on Saturday," Hetherton said.
"The stewards will inspect the track on Friday and we won't know if we are definitely going to race until after that happens.
"I'm confident if we got two days with no rain that the track should dry out sufficiently and that the meeting will proceed.
"We have lost our past two meetings and obviously it's not ideal to lose a third meeting in a row.
"It just seems lately that every time we are due to race we have a wet week in the lead-up.
"If we had raced last weekend the track would have been fine and if the meeting was next weekend it would be the same.
"The track is in great condition but there is only so much rain that it can handle."
The club received 162 nominations for the seven race card.
"The nominations were pleasing but no doubt there will be several non-acceptors with the prospect of a rain affected track," Hetherton said.
"But the amount of entries we did receive is well above what we normally get for this meeting every year.
"We are racing here at Albury again on Cox Plate day on October 28 and hopefully we get a similar amount of entries and get some favourable weather."
Meanwhile Albury trainer Donna Scott will target a third win down the Flemington straight on Saturday with in-form sprinter Our Last Cash.
Our Last Cash has drawn barrier 17 in the $80,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap, (1200m) with Craig Williams booked to ride.
Williams has a good association with Our Last Cash and has been aboard the six-year-old gelding in his two previous wins this campaign over the same track and distance.
Our Last Cash is quoted as a $12-chance in pre-post markets.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.