Albury Racing Club will race on Saturday after the track passed a Racing NSW stewards inspection on Thursday morning.
The track was rated a Heavy (9) after receiving 65mm of rain over the past week and 30mm on Wednesday.
The club has endured a wretched run with bad weather since May and has been forced to cancel several meetings over the winter months.
Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton confirmed on Thursday morning that the popular meeting will proceed as normal.
"We received 65mm over the past week and 30mm overnight but that looks like the end of it as the weather has cleared," Hetherton said.
"The course has fantastic grass cover and handled the rain well, so we will have no problems racing Saturday.
"We have lost our past two meetings and obviously it's a huge relief to not lose a third meeting in a row.
"With fine weather forecast for rest of the week we are expecting on a big crowd on Saturday.
"We already have 450 people booked in for our various raceday packages."
The final fields were released on Thursday morning with the first of seven races to commence at 2.01pm.
