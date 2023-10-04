The Border Mail
Matthew Travis Sheehy faces court over Hume Highway crash that claimed life of George Hassett

By Andrew Pearson
October 5 2023 - 8:00am
Wagga Courthouse.
A man accused of negligent and dangerous driving prior to a highway crash that ultimately claimed the life of a young Riverina father has faced court for the first time.

