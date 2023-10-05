When Osborne's netballers take to the court, win or lose, they know one thing is always certain - Colleen Smith will be watching.
The Osborne life member was the club's first netball president when it joined the Hume League in 1970, fulfilling her duties in the role for another nine years from 1975 to 1983.
The premiership coach and former ladies' committee president has been cheering on her beloved Tigers, formally known as the Cats, ever since, watching netballers develop from juniors into senior stars.
"I've hardly missed a game," Colleen admitted.
"It's so funny because I still have a list of the junior netballers and I look back and think, I coached those girls and look at them now. They're all grown ladies with families.
"It's the most wonderful place I feel to bring up your children."
However, Colleen's early netball days actually started down the road at Lockhart, where she helped the Demons to a premiership in 1960.
But after marrying her husband, Barry, in 1963, Colleen became an Osborne supporter for life.
While the Tigers have risen as a powerhouse in the Hume League netball competition to hold the title as the current back-to-back A-grade premiers, they have come from humble beginnings.
Which Colleen played a hand in.
"It was difficult because they had never played netball until they joined the Hume League, the ladies used to play hockey," she said.
"But things progress as you go along.
"We started with a dirt court and nothing else virtually.
"We had to train without lights back then, but then we got a pole with one light on it and had a lead running from the football ground to the netball court.
"Of course that didn't last too long.
"We did eventually get a couple of lights, but nothing like they have now.
"As we progressed, we got two asphalt courts, and last year we got two brand new courts."
1986 was the first time the club experienced netball success, with Lorraine Driscoll leading Osborne to its first netball premiership.
Both of Colleen's daughters, Karen and Wenda, were a part of that history-making team.
Son Russell also donned Osborne colours, later joining Ovens and Murray League club North Albury before a stint with the Sydney Swans.
"After school when they would come home, one night we'd play netball and the next night we'd play football," Colleen said.
"There was always a lot of playing."
It was then a long wait to feel the same excitement, but it was Osborne's turn to hold up the trophy again in 2001, this time with Colleen at the helm of the A-grade side.
Influential leader Sally Hunter has now become the club's first back-to-back A-grade premiership coach after going all the way in 2022 to break the drought, and doing it all over again this season.
This year the club was also victorious in the C-reserve and 11-under netball grand finals, while the senior and reserve football sides also took home flags from Walbundrie.
But Colleen is the first to admit that success doesn't just happen overnight.
"There's been such a lot of work put in," she said.
"There's been a lot of mums and dads that bring their children along, so they all have a job.
"The kids can't come by themselves, so the parents bring them, and then the parents think, well, I'm here, I may as well get a job.
"It's been really good to see the way the club has grown.
"All of the netballers are practically local girls.
"They grow up there and they go off to uni and we lose them, but them some of them come back."
The Osborne stalwart now sits back and looks around at the club that she's dedicated so much of her time to, and she's happy with what she sees.
"I love it, and I love the football too," she said.
