Members of the Ukrainian community will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Yackandandah, as they rally against the "unjust" Russian invasion on Saturday, October 7.
The rally, organised by the Yackandandah churches, will run from 12pm to 1pm at Yackandandah Soldiers Memorial Park.
Members of the Association of Ukrainians will travel from Melbourne and speak at the rally and perform traditional songs.
Additionally, North East musicians will provide entertainment and there will be a sausage sizzle available from 11.30am.
Event organiser Father Matthew Healy of Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Yackandandah emphasised that the rally will promote peace "while also acknowledging the war itself is unjust".
"We need to keep it in the forefront of people's minds because we're becoming, I suppose, so used to it," he said.
"We've become complacent to what is occurring there and the overall effect it's having on the people of Ukraine in terms of the death and destruction, the elimination of infrastructure, and the enormous amount of refugees who have left and will have to leave.
"Also, the heavy death toll through the army and other infantry on both sides, to be frank, is just unacceptable."
The Yackandandah Uniting Church, St Mathew's Catholic Church, Holy Trinity Anglican Church and the Discovery Community Church have come together to organise the rally.
"We're all working together on this one project to rally for Ukraine and ensure the awareness doesn't die off," Father Healy said.
"This war is not normal, and we can't accept it as being normal.
"We can't blame the Russian people as a group, but we need to hold the government to account."
