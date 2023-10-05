THEN AND NOW: Despite hardships, settlers enjoyed overland adventure

The following is quoted from the 1975 St John's Lutheran Church Centenary Booklet, prepared by H. H. Thiele.
"The arrival at Wodonga in 1866-67 of German settlers from the Blumberg-Mt Torrens district was reported in the Albury newspapers. About 80 wagons had set off through country where there were few tracks to follow. At night they camped in the open, preferably near water for themselves and their horses and cows. Hens were confined to cages fixed to the rear of the wagons. If they came upon good pasture, they rested for a few days to rejuvenate their animals. It was reported that, despite many hardships on their journey, these pioneers derived a considerable amount of pleasure from their trek with its many and varied experiences, including chasing kangaroos and emus.
Apparently, the journey took about six weeks. They invariably rested on Sundays, when worship was held in the open by a lay reader. Also, when each day's journey was completed, they gathered for a devotion, to hear the word of God, and to give thanks for their protection and guidance during the day.
On arrival at Wodonga and surrounding districts, the group quickly organised themselves into a Lutheran parish and called a pastor to minister to their spiritual needs. Pastor J. F. Goessling was the first pastor, and he dedicated St John's Lutheran Church at Wodonga in 1875. A small building, only 35 feet long, 20 feet wide and 14 feet high walls, it served the foundation congregation of nine families, the Klinges and Haeuslers included. For a time, the Presbyterian community used the church until they built a building of their own."
After coming to Wodonga, the families selected blocks of land from the crown under Duffey's Land Act close by one another, and set about constructing a dwelling, clearing away the bush and engaging in farming pursuits.
When land was selected, the settler was given permission to occupy for three years, after which the land was leased for a further seven years. After the 10 year period, ownership of the land, presumably freehold title, could be obtained.
