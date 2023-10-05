THEN AND NOW: Despite hardships, settlers enjoyed overland adventure

"The arrival at Wodonga in 1866-67 of German settlers from the Blumberg-Mt Torrens district was reported in the Albury newspapers. About 80 wagons had set off through country where there were few tracks to follow. At night they camped in the open, preferably near water for themselves and their horses and cows. Hens were confined to cages fixed to the rear of the wagons. If they came upon good pasture, they rested for a few days to rejuvenate their animals. It was reported that, despite many hardships on their journey, these pioneers derived a considerable amount of pleasure from their trek with its many and varied experiences, including chasing kangaroos and emus.

