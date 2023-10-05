Sri Lankan refugee Kayalvizhi Jeyakanthan arrived in Australia by boat in 2013, seeking refuge from the devastating civil war that had ravaged her homeland.
She dreamed of a better life for herself and her family. However, a decade later, uncertainty and fear continue to cast shadows.
"We need to refresh our lives; we need a future for our kids and security in our old age, but that is being denied," she said.
Mrs Jeyakanthan is part of a group of 22 refugee women from Iran and Sri Lanka walking from Melbourne to Canberra, calling for permanent visas for refugees.
They reached the halfway point of their trek when they crossed the Border and arrived at Noreuil Park in Albury on Thursday, October 5, having walked 290 kilometres since they first left Thomastown, Melbourne, on September 22.
The women are calling for permanent protection for around 10,000 refugees who have been living in Australia for more than 10 years under the constant threat of deportation, loss of work and study rights and loss of access to healthcare.
One of the march's leaders, Geetha Ramachandran, grew up amid the violence of the Sri Lankan civil war.
"I am a mother of three young children, one of whom was born in Australia and knows no other home," she said.
"My parents were refugees, I am a refugee, my children are refugees. We transmit that violence and uncertainty from one generation to another.
"I am marching to bring this to an end - not just for me and my family, but for all people condemned to uncertainty."
Despite paying taxes and being productive members of their communities, many of these women cannot work or receive Medicare support.
Their children must attend university as international students, burdened with exorbitant fees.
Iranian asylum seeker Samira Turkian Zadeh, who is also leading the march, hopes the walk will shed light on the plight of refugees in Australia.
"I am a mother of four-year-old twins and a seven-year-old," she said. "My little ones are denied access to Medicare and other government support.
"Visa restrictions shackle our skills, blocking us from pursuing our true potential.
"We deserve to live like everyone else, focusing on rebuilding our lives and offering our children who were born here the opportunities other children have."
Sri Lankan refugee Pusparani Kumaravel came to Australia in 2013 and now works in a recycling factory. She takes anti-depressants every night because "the uncertainty is too much of a load to carry".
"St Albans (Melbourne) is my home," she said. "My children and grandchildren grew up there, went to school there, work there.
"I've been a volunteer for the Labor Party for five years, and I was thrilled when they won the election because I thought, finally, we will get a visa.
"But we were denied again.
"Why don't they understand we are all human beings?"
When the group arrives in Canberra on October 18, they will petition the government for permanent protection visas for all refugees left in limbo in Australia, work and study rights for all refugees, the abolition of the Fast Track System and the Immigration Assessment Authority (IAA), and the permanent settlement in Australia for all refugees from the processing centres in Nauru and Papua New Guinea.
