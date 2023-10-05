The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Refugee women's long march for permanent residency crosses the Border

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated October 5 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sri Lankan refugee Kayalvizhi Jeyakanthan arrived in Australia by boat in 2013, seeking refuge from the devastating civil war that had ravaged her homeland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.