A high country road affected by a landslip last year has reopened after a short-term closure ahead of severe weather.
Bogong High Plains Road opened on Thursday morning, October 5, with the 300-metre section of road open to a single lane of traffic with alternating flow.
Forecast heavy rain and strong winds were expected to impact the area where landslip rectification works were taking place.
"The decision to temporarily close Bogong High Plains Road as a precautionary measure was made in agreement with emergency services and other key stakeholders, to ensure the safety of motorists, locals and tourists," Major Road Projects Victoria said in a statement.
"We will continue to advise the community of changes to access and works in the area."
