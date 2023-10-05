GUILTY: Drunk man torched Wodonga home before trying to get insurance payout

A man who drunkenly torched his Wodonga home and lied to police about being attacked by intruders has been found guilty of arson and trying to claim insurance money.
Jeffrey King had financial issues at the time he sparked two fires inside his Fade Court home in June 2015.
King had been on the phone to his wife before the June 2 fire was sparked.
He said he had then walked one of his dogs and returned home to find two men inside.
King claimed to have been struck by the pair and knocked unconscious.
He was found near the entrance of his home before being dragged to safety.
A fire expert said there were two locations where fires had been lit, likely on furniture, in two separate rooms.
Personal items which had little monetary value, but sentimental value to King and his wife, were removed from the home before the fire and were found outside.
Police immediately had concerns about the story given by King.
Despite claims he had been hit and knocked out, he had only a minor scratch on his face and no injury to the back of his head.
He had made comments that he had killed his dog, asked a detective if he was going to be in trouble, and told lies to an insurance investigator.
In one version, he claimed to have been struck and in another, said he was hit with an object.
Prosecutor Carmela Pezzimenti pointed out the issues with King's claims.
She noted that King claimed to have walked his dog, while on crutches and holding a drink, before two unknown men entered in broad daylight, took out items, sparked a fire, knocked him out and fled.
Those incidents were claimed to have occurred despite a car being parked at the entry of the home.
Evidence showed the break-in, theft, and arson could have taken place in just a 34 minute window, between the call to King's wife and first Triple-0 call.
The Wodonga trial heard despite King claiming to have been in a burning home, he didn't have any smoke or soot on his clothes and no signs of smoke inhalation.
He claimed to have had one drink but multiple people said he reeked of alcohol.
Ms Pezzimenti said his claims were just not credible.
The start of the trial had initially been delayed by the pandemic, then slowed during the proceedings in recent weeks when various people involved caught COVID-19 and jurors had to be discharged.
The jurors returned a guilty verdict on Thursday morning, October 5, to charges of arson and attempting to obtain property by deception after several days of deliberations.
Ms Pezzimenti did not seek King be taken into custody.
He remains on bail and will return to court on December 5 ahead of being sentenced.
Judge Sarah Leighfield thanked jurors for their service, and noted they had been diligent and attentive.
"I thank you on behalf of the community for the work you've put in," she said.
Judge Leighfield said the justice system couldn't run without people undertaking jury duty, and noted the trial had run in "very, very difficult circumstances".
She said it was the single most disrupted trial she had been in either as a judge or lawyer.
King remains on bail and is banned from leaving Victoria before being sentenced.
His lawyer Chris Edwards sought time to get material together to make submissions on the appropriate sentence.
The court heard King had some priors, including an older matter where he received a suspended sentence, and an offence of making a false police statement.
