The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury-Wodonga pools are now opened and ready for a successful season

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated October 5 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the water at a perfect 26 degrees and summer just around the corner, the official pool season is open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.