With the water at a perfect 26 degrees and summer just around the corner, the official pool season is open.
After weeks of hard work cleaning the water and preparing the grounds for customers, Border pool operators expect a "bumper swimming season".
Wodonga Council sport and recreation manager Liona Edwards said despite recent rain, the season was promising to be a success.
"It's been a warm start to spring," she said.
"I encourage the community to get out and enjoy the incredible facilities we have around Wodonga, including the newly painted splash pad at WAVES."
Ms Edwards said it was important that families continued to be safe in and around the water but also "have fun and enjoy the season".
During October, Albury Wodonga Aquatic Facilities will waive the joining fee on six-month memberships.
The membership will offer access to four aquatic facilities - Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre, Wodonga WAVES, Albury Swim Centre and Lavington Swim Centre.
Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre head of customer experience Rachael Vyner said the team was very excited for the season, especially since it would be a bit easier this year.
"Last year we had quite a gloomy start to summer and it was a very slow start," Ms Vyner said.
"But this year it's looking much better for the pool this season, with a lot more patrons getting involved a bit earlier. It's fantastic.
"All the swim clubs have come back and they're training and have already jumped straight back in, which has sort of helped us here at the leisure centre with our space because it does get quite crowded here during winter.
"With the warm weather having come early, everyone's very excited."
Ms Vyner said the slide at Albury pool had also opened earlier given "the high demand".
"We usually don't open the slide at Albury pool until it hits about 32 degrees in summer, but we've opened it and found it was actually good timing to have that nice weather and for our openings to be so busy."
The opening weekend at WAVES was fantastic, she said, and one of the best openings in years.
Ms Vyner said it was important that parents kept a watch on children.
"Our big focus at the moment is just making sure families are safe around our waters and our waterways as well," she said.
"We've just recruited all new lifeguards for the season and so we've actually done an intensive training session with all of our lifeguards.
"We want to make sure everyone is safe, but at the same time getting in, having fun with your family, getting the community involved and just enjoying the nice, warm weather that we've got coming up."
