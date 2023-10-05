Walk, ride, view and picnic along the new riverside precinct in the heart of the city. The Albury Riverside Precinct has elevated our beloved Murray, promising a summer full of adventure with family and friends. An array of food and drinks and entertainment to captivate both young and old will be on show, as well as two 30-minute magic shows, a bubble-blowing performer and mini face painting. The community fire ovens will also be fired up, so bring your ingredients and make a day of it.

