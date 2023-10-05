SHOW UP
Corryong Show, Upper Murray Events Centre, Strzelecki Way, Saturday, October 7, 3pm to 9.30pm.
The 114th annual Corryong Show is back. The family event has plenty to do and see for all ages - from free pony rides to face-painting, reptile displays, inflatable fun and an animal nursery. The show kicks-off at 3pm, with discounted tickets available for purchase through the Eventbrite website.
LISTEN UP
Headspace Day, Junction Square, Wodonga, Saturday, October 7, 11am to 2pm.
A day about breaking down the stigmas around mental health and promoting a positive mindset, the event is open to all ages and is about celebrating resilience. There will be live performances by local artists, interactive workshops and activities, giveaways and prizes and so much more, with the focus on being OK with the conversation.
LINE UP
The Weeping Willows, Wahgunyah School of Arts Hall, Sunday, October 8, 2pm to 5pm.
A little songwriting and storytelling. Arts Rutherglen, in conjunction with Indigo FM and Destination Rutherglen, presents The Weeping Willows live at Wahgunyah School of Arts Hall. Laura Coates and Andrew Wrigglesworth have just returned to the region after a successful tour of Britain, which followed them wowing crowds at this year's Yackandandah Folk Festival. Support act will be 17-year-old Beechworth singer-songwriter Mieke Bosland.
PADDLES UP
Dragon boating: Come with a friend session, Gateway Lakes, Saturday, October 7, 8.45am to 10.30am.
Want to make fitness and fun a permanent part of your 2023? Grab a friend (or by yourself, plenty of friends to be made) and come along to see what dragon boat racing is all about. All equipment is supplied, so all you need to do is complete a registration and bring a drink bottle. Bookings: warriordragons.com.au/registration.
TURN UP
The Albury Riverside Precinct grand opening, Saturday, October 7, from 10am to 2pm.
Walk, ride, view and picnic along the new riverside precinct in the heart of the city. The Albury Riverside Precinct has elevated our beloved Murray, promising a summer full of adventure with family and friends. An array of food and drinks and entertainment to captivate both young and old will be on show, as well as two 30-minute magic shows, a bubble-blowing performer and mini face painting. The community fire ovens will also be fired up, so bring your ingredients and make a day of it.
DANCE UP
Forever 80s, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, October 7, from 8pm.
This two-hour event will feature classics from Whitney Houston, Billy Idol, A-ha, Tina Turner, Prince, Cindy Lauper, Bon Jovi and more. The night promises to immerse the audience in a journey through the iconic tunes and fashion of the 1980s. Attendees can anticipate a trip on a musical rollercoaster as they relive hits such as Like a Virgin, Billie Jean and I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Tickets can be bought for $55.
FIX IT
Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, October 7, 10am to 1pm.
Chris and Wolfgang will be back to help visitors with their bikes. The Repair Cafe returns with a focus on learning how to fix broken household items to keep them out of landfill. A focus is also on furniture/woodwork, tool sharpening, clothing/textiles, jewellery and battery-operated devices. It does not repair electrical appliances or do clothing alterations. The community-run initiative is also recruiting repairers who can volunteer their time and skills. The cafe offers complimentary cuppa and cake, donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie.
ROLL UP
Amputee Awareness Week at Barefoot Bowls, Commercial Club Albury, Saturday, October 7, from 6pm to 10pm.
Raising funds for Limbs 4 Life, an organisation to empower amputees and their families, an event run by Infinity Coordination & Supports will host an evening of barefoot bowls, finger food and plenty of prizes up for grabs. The price of $49 per person gets you an evening of friendly competition and plenty of laughs and fun. Gather your friends, family, and colleagues for a memorable night of camaraderie and philanthropy
WATCH UP
Beechworth Oktoberfest, Bridge Road Brewers, Beechworth, Saturday October 7, 11am to 6pm.
A little bit of Germany comes to the region on Saturday, with the event back for its 19th year. Beechworth Oktoberfest is based around the legendary event held in Munich, Germany, each September. The event is bolstered not only by the traditional OhmPah band, the outfits and the cuisine, but by the beer brewed especially for the occasion. Tickets can be bought for the 18+-only event.
CRAFT UP
Self Made Market, Thirsty Devil Brewery, Sunday, October 8, 11am to 3pm.
Self Made Market is having its first Sunday Sesh at Thirsty Devil Brewery, with a selection of the best creators and makers, free family entertainment, food, music and good vibes, both in the front and back beer gardens. Come along and try a craft beer or two, eat some amazing food from the amazing Red Head and Chef, and have a chilled Sunday afternoon.
