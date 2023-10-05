A case involving one of three Albury men accused of stealing a high-priced puppy from a Sydney store "could be resolved" within weeks.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison has indicated to Albury Local Court that there might yet be a change in pleas over the matter, with this subject to ongoing negotiations.
For now, Kyle Anthony Crighton has entered not guilty pleas to several charges related to the alleged theft of the 12-week-old French bulldog valued at $6995.
Fellow family members Braydon and Jake Crighton were also arrested and charged.
Mr Harrison told magistrate Leslie Mabbutt that Kyle Crighton's case was likely to be transferred to Sydney, given the incident allegedly occurred in the suburb of Eastgardens.
Crighton's charges of stealing a dog, larceny, dishonestly obtain property by deception and smoking in a smoke-free area were adjourned to the same court on November 14.
Braydon Crighton was arrested soon after the alleged theft.
Police claim the trio stole the dog from The Pet Shop in the Westfield Eastgardens Shopping Centre on July 3 between 1.40pm and 1.45pm.
Kyle Crighton, appearing this week via a video link to Junee jail, pleaded guilty though to stealing two pairs of sunglasses during the same visit to Sydney, as well as to matters including several unrelated second offence charges of driving while disqualified.
He admitted also to a charge related to him breaching his parole by cutting off a security ankle bracelet.
Crighton, 20, of Thurgoona Street, will be sentenced on that same November date.
He admitted to the charge of destroy or damage property after police withdrew one of committing an act intending to pervert the course of justice.
He was released from custody in February, with a State Parole Authority condition that he wear the monitoring device around his left ankle.
Crighton was given both written and verbal information that "he is not allowed to damage, remove or tamper with the device in any way".
"In June, 2023," police said, "the tracking device fitted to the accused intermittently lost contact to the servers until it eventually was unable to be located."
Mr Mabbutt was told how Crighton, "in the company of two family members", entered the Eastgardens shopping centre on July 3 and became "involved in stealing".
Crighton was recorded on high-definition CCTV footage.
"The accused could be positively identified by a tattoo on his left leg. The CCTV also depicted the accused without the tracking device on his left ankle."
Police said a witness to the alleged dog theft who chased Crighton and the other two men from the shopping centre "also notes a NSW-registered vehicle that they fled in".
This vehicle was registered to a Crighton family member.
