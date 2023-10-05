Shaun Mannagh is among 'the best 400 players' in the country right now.
That's the opinion of departing Werribee coach Michael Barlow who also played 141 matches at the elite level with both Fremantle and Gold Coast.
Barlow should know.
The 2023 VFL Coach of the Year has had front row seats for the past two years as Mannagh has elevated himself to one of the best players not on an AFL list.
But listen to Barlow and that could all change in the AFL Pre-Season Draft in late November.
Barlow revealed there is plenty of interest in Mannagh from AFL recruiters after he recently made the VFL Team of the Year and finished top-five in the JJ Liston medal.
Mannagh was also named the Norm Goss Medallist for best on ground in the VFL grand final against Gold Coast despite the Tigers going down by 19-points.
The explosive midfielder-forward collected 27 disposals and booted six goals in one of the best performances of his career.
Mannagh also won the Did Simpson medal and kicked five goals in Lavington's grand final triumph over Wangaratta in 2019 to highlight his ability to shine on the big stage.
Barlow felt Mannagh had proven he deserves to be on an AFL list next year.
"There's a fair amount (of interest from AFL recruiters) from what we're hearing," Barlow said on SEN Radio on Wednesday.
"I would just frame it like this - If you take all the half-forward/midfielder players on AFL lists and you put them in a VFL season, maybe five per cent of them are having games like Shaun Mannagh had.
"Out of the almost 800 AFL players, if Shaun Mannagh isn't in the best 400 players... I'm willing to say he'd be in the best 22 of a lot of sides at the moment."
One of the biggest knocks on Mannagh finding himself on an AFL list is that he recently turned 26.
But Barlow dismissed his age as a deterrent to AFL recruiters.
"Disregard the age, that's still a four or five-year career for someone who is great culturally, has got a great work ethic, and is a great person," Barlow said.
"I was stoked for him that he had that game on the big stage.
"Gold Coast put young (Bodhi) Uwland onto him and he was able to work through that and show he can play under a bit of duress as well.
"I'm hoping for the best for Shaun."
Mannagh played 21 games for the Tigers this season, averaging 25 disposals and kicking 40 goals.
Barlow recently informed Werribee officials that he was standing down as coach and had joined North Melbourne as head of development.
Mannagh is presently enjoying a delayed honeymoon overseas after getting married earlier this year.
He told The Border Mail on the Monday after the VFL grand final he was unsure what impact his best on ground performance on the big stage would have in regards to being drafted.
"I don't think one game is going to change too much in regards to what AFL scouts think of you as a player," Mannagh said.
"I think it is more the body of work across the whole season that they consider most.
"Obviously performing on a big occasion like a VFL grand final can help your chances.
"I haven't given it a lot of thought to be honest, the result of losing the grand final is still raw.
"I am leaving for my honeymoon overseas this week and am looking forward to having a couple of weeks away from football.
"When I get back in a few weeks time, I will sort out my football future and whatever happens, happens.
"I love Werribee and playing football there and to be honest I don't see myself playing anywhere else in the next couple of years unless I'm lucky enough to get a chance at the elite level."
