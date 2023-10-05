A Howlong man who got into an argument with his ex-wife during a child custody drop-off slashed a tyre on her car with an angle grinder.
Aaron Finch took such a step, Albury Local Court has heard, because he had replaced the tyre on the 2008 Subaru wagon a few weeks earlier.
He then fled the Howlong IGA car park, in Hawkins Street, where they had arranged to meet.
Police said that left the woman to replace the tyre herself, having put her daughter in a pram.
When Finch returned soon afterwards, he didn't help change the tyre but instead took her daughter to a nearby park; the tyre changed, he handed the child over - for a second time - and left.
Finch, 32, of Clarke Street, pleaded guilty to a domestic violence-related charge of intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes had submitted that the matter could be finalised without a conviction.
But magistrate Leslie Mabbutt told Finch it was a serious offence committed "because of male spite by you" and one that could easily "get out of hand" due to the emotions involved.
It had also taken place in the presence of a young child, he said.
"The most important thing about this ... is that this doesn't happen again."
Mr Mabbutt said the nature of the offence meant a conviction had to be recorded.
The court was told Finch, the owner of an asbestos removal business, had been in a relationship with the victim for 11 years.
They separated in January, 2022, and since then he had maintained full custody of his two older children.
Custody of the youngest child was shared on a daily rotation.
Police said the incident happened on August 30 about 2pm, with Finch arrested at his home on September 4 about 8.15am.
Mr Mabbutt placed Finch on a supervised 18-month community corrections order.
