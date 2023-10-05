The spirit is returning to the great Riverina lands of Lockhart on October 7 and 8, with the reprise of a celebratory community festival.
The Spirit of the Land Festival, famous for its Farm Art Sculpture, was first held following one of the town's worst droughts in history to celebrate the strength and resilience of the community.
Festival president Peter Veneris said the festival drew in three times that of the town's population every year, bringing in a needed boost to local businesses.
"It's absolutely fantastic," he said.
"All accommodation is usually booked out right across the weekend and the festival also draws in a lot of day trippers.
"For a town with a population of about a thousand, the festival bringing in 3000 people generates a lot of cash flow across the local economy which is great for the town and local businesses."
The festival also sees a prize cash pool of $20,000 across its competitions including the National Farm Art Sculpture Award which is $10,000 and its Fine Arts and Painting awards.
Mr Veneris said this year residents could expect top pieces of work on display across the exhibitions.
"This year we have a lot of regular entrants and some new ones and they are quality entrants."
Eager shoppers will also be in for a treat with boutique markets set for the main street surrounded by the town's historic verandas and businesses.
Mr Veneris said there were activities that would appeal to every age group.
"We have the fireworks on the Saturday night which is always popular," he said.
"We have children's entertainment and live music and we have the two exhibitions and garden and farm tours as well, so there will be something for everyone.
"We always make sure everyone is catered for."
Rain on the radar won't be a worry for organisers either, with the committee confident wet weather won't impact the festival.
"Obviously, the festival being an outdoor event we will keep one eye on the weather, but we are very confident it won't be an issue," Mr Veneris said.
"We are looking forward to it being a very successful event and being a farming community the rainfall is welcome and it is also timely.
"The festival began following one of the worst droughts in history and was held in celebration of the town's resilience and strength."
Mr Veneris said every year he was amazed by the support thrown behind the festival by the local community.
A $10 entry fee on the day will give festival goers access to all tours and exhibitions.
The festival will run from 9am to 8.30pm at the Green Street and Brookong Lagoon in Lockhart on Saturday, October 7, and 9am to 2pm on Sunday, October 8.
For more information visit spiritofthelandlockhart.com.au.
