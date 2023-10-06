The thought of being 100 years is old is a world away for most teenagers but an exhibition bound for the Border highlights a special connection between the generations.
The Centenarian Portrait Project by Teenagers has connected 465 hundred-year-olds with 465 teenage artists and highlights the close bonds they have formed.
Hailed as the nation's "most extensive intergenerational arts initiative", the project that has captivated communities across Australia is coming to Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery, in 2024.
And the hope is that centenarians and teenage artists from the North East will get involved as well.
Centenarian Portrait Project creator Rose Connors Dance said it was important for the teenagers to get to know their centenarian through a guided series of meetings and interviews.
"The connection formed between the young and old makes for a portrait with great meaning," she said.
"To see what 100 years of life looks like through the eyes of young artists is incredibly humbling for everyone involved."
Ms Connors Dance said it was special to bring together members of the community who otherwise might never have met.
"These opportunities to connect through art result in meaningful friendships, giving both groups an enormous sense of understanding, purpose and self-esteem," she said.
The program is now calling for North East centenarians who would like their portrait painted or drawn by a local teenage artist, as well as teenagers interested in drawing, painting or sketching a centenarian.
Older participants must be aged 100 years or over by February 14, 2024, and the teenage artists from 15 to 19 years.
They must also live in the Wodonga, Indigo and Towong local government areas.
Details about the Wodonga rendition of the program is available by visiting hyphenwodonga.com.au/Exhibitions/Centenarian-Portrait.
