Tylar Young has capped his extraordinary season by being named Richmond's best first-year player.
The mature-aged key defender, who was playing soccer for Albury City just four years ago, shone during his 19 games for the Tigers in a fantastic debut AFL season.
Young, who was promoted to Richmond's rookie list in 2022 from the club's VFL program, cemented himself in the line-up with a string of fine performances up against the likes of Buddy Franklin.
He received the accolade at Richmond's annual Jack Dyer Medal event.
"To be recognised by the club that I had a good first year and the way they backed me in to play my role and fulfil my part in the team was pretty cool," Young told The Border Mail.
"I've absolutely loved this year.
"I always wanted to play elite sport and to finally get to where I wanted to be - no matter if it was footy, soccer or cricket...
"To be playing for Richmond, at a big club, surrounded by really good mates and playing elite footy is my dream."
Young, who played Ovens and Murray football at North Albury in 2019, showed immense promise with his one-on-one ability and intercept skills for the Tigers this year.
He joined Frankston in 2020 before Richmond recruiters swooped ahead of the 2022 campaign, although even then, Young's subsequent rise would have seemed fanciful.
"There were a fair few people ahead of me, I would have thought, and I had to get drafted first," he said.
"A few things fell my way and I just tried to make the most of my opportunity.
"I kept working hard, it kept happening and now we're here.
"I've worked closely alongside Dylan Grimes, Robbie Tarrant and Ben Rutten to see what they do, how they go about it and then get my own ways of how I like to do things as well.
"I watch a lot of vision and I've kept grinding away."
It's been a huge learning curve for Young under Damien Hardwick and Andrew McQualter.
"I've realised how hard you have to work," he said.
"It's one thing getting your foot in the door, to get picked up, but it's another thing to see how hard these boys work and how good the opposition are.
"You have to work as hard as you possibly can and not take anything for granted."
And Young is determined to build on this foundation when the AFL returns in 2024.
"My goals is to keep getting better each week," he said.
"I want to play regular footy in years to come and keep growing my game to be the best key back I can be."
