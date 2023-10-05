North Albury has signed developing Leeton-Whitton defender Darcey Whitton after another successful recruiting raid on the Riverina league.
Whitton, 18, has only played 16 senior matches over the past two seasons with Hoppers football operations manager Mick Minogue hoping the teenager can bolster the club's undersized defence.
"Darcey brings a bit of unknown really because he's had a fairly interrupted season," Minogue told The Daily Advertiser
"He's a great size and from what we've seen and the reports we've been given he's got a great skill set and he's hard at the footy and very athletic and he's really going to add to the list.
"When we were playing against the top three or four teams most of the time we got physically out muscled or knocked around.
"We were competitive for small periods of quarters but once they took over with their bigger bodies we struggled to stay with them.
"We think that Darcey can add to our competitiveness by being able to provide that bigger body and that more of a contest for us.
"We also see a heap of upside in Darcey to get him into our program and develop him and provide him the support he needs to really take his footy somewhere.
"I think deep down he's got aspirations to try and get to an even higher level than the Ovens & Murray and we are fully supportive."
The Hoppers were one of the most improved sides in the competition after their young list thrived under rookie coach and former Collingwood player Tim Broomhead.
Broomhead was able to lead the Hoppers to seven wins and finish in sixth spot after claiming the wooden spoon the previous year after a solitary win.
Cullen is a former member of the GWS Giants Academy.
The 188cm and 92kg teenager also played one match for Norwood in the SANFL under-18 competition this season.
Cullen felt it was an exciting opportunity to join North Albury and test himself at the higher standard of the O&M.
"I'm really keen to jump into that level of footy," Cullen told The Daily Advertiser
"I think it will be very good to test and also develop my skills and hopefully I'll become the best player I can possibly be."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.