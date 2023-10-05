The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

North Albury has signed young Leeton-Whitton defender Darcey Cullen for next season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
October 5 2023 - 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcey Cullen has signed with North Albury for next season after spending the past two years playing at Leeton-Whitton. Picture supplied
Darcey Cullen has signed with North Albury for next season after spending the past two years playing at Leeton-Whitton. Picture supplied

North Albury has signed developing Leeton-Whitton defender Darcey Whitton after another successful recruiting raid on the Riverina league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.