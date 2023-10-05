Large number of firefighters respond to blaze at Bright property

A large number of firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a property in Bright.
Crews from 10 CFA units were called to the Prices Road home about 10.30am on Thursday, October 5.
A fire broke out in a wooden and steel carport, causing five people to evacuate a home.
It took an hour for the fighters to declare the scene safe.
"Units responded from Bright, Wodonga, Ovens Valley, Myrtleford, Bright, Harrietville, and Porepunkah," a CFA spokesman said.
"Crews discovered the roof of a wooden structure fully involved in fire, approximately 20 metres by 10 metres.
"Breathing apparatus crews were required to attend.
"Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police and a power company were called to the scene.
"A smoke advice warning for the area was issued.
"Incident deemed under control at 11:26am and safe at 11:31am."
Police are not treating the fire as suspicious.
