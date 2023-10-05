Family violated after break-in, theft of distinctive V8 Mercedes at Killara

Killara residents have been left feeling violated after their home was ransacked and a distinctive V8 Mercedes Benz stolen in broad daylight.
A Davenport Street house was targeted between about 1pm to 2pm on Wednesday.
Jayson Reilly's 2012 black Mercedes Benz C63 AMG, which he estimates has a replacement value of about $100,000, was taken.
Other items including an Apple iMac desktop computer, HP laptop, Tiffany and Co necklace, Mimco earrings, a jewellery box, AirPods with the word "Jordan" printed on them, a Petcube camera, Makita blower and cash were taken.
The vehicle, which has a distinctive sound and can be heard from a long distance away, was driven off about 1.54pm during the October 4 burglary.
Mr Reilly was devastated by the incident, and said he felt violated that someone had been in his house.
He said he had worked hard to buy the vehicle, which has red brake calipers and was most recognisable by its exhaust.
"It's a distinctive, beautiful car," he said.
"For them to come in during the middle of the day is just so ballsy.
"It's terrible.
"I only got about two hours of sleep last night."
The home was ransacked during the burglary with items left strewn across rooms.
Police have conducted a canvas of the area in search of CCTV and inspected the crime scene on Thursday.
Video filmed at the time depicts a white Holden, which appears to be a VF model or similar, driving in the area.
Mr Reilly said there had been a motorbike theft in the estate a few nights earlier while cars, including outside his property, were broken into a few months ago.
He also lost a brand new pair of Nike 270 shoes, a blue Tommy Hilfiger watch and several hundred dollars in cash during the latest incident.
But he said the Mercedes was his pride and joy.
His partner's daughter, Laticia Van Klaveren, also lives at the house and said she felt terrified.
"I don't want to go home," she said.
"Last time they were only out the front.
"It took us a while to feel safe again, now they've been in the home and I feel really violated.
"They've gone through all my stuff, thrown medication and other stuff around, and they've taken my Apple computer which has lots of memories on it.
"It's just devastating."
There have been multiple sightings of the stolen vehicle in Wodonga, Lavington and Springdale Heights after the break-in.
Anyone with information can call Wodonga detectives on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police have recently urged people to vigilant amid a spike in crime.
