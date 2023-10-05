YOUR SAY: Dementia awareness, wild dogs and climate change deniers

Thank you to the people impacted by dementia, community members, councils, businesses and healthcare professionals who marked Dementia Action Week 2023 from September 18-24.
Across Australia, individuals and organisations supported our campaign to Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future encouraging everyone to take simple actions which make our communities more dementia-friendly.
On behalf of the estimated more than 400,000 people living with dementia in Australia and the more than 1.5 million people involved in their care, we thank everyone for their support.
For information and tips on how you can continue working towards a dementia-friendly future, please visit dementiafriendly.org.au.
The recent decision by the Victorian government to extend the existing wild dog prevention orders is a win for local farmers and communities, keeping our livestock safe and secure. I am pleased to have worked with my Nationals colleagues, as well as the community, to put pressure on the minister for this extension.
It shows that those of us in country Victoria know what is best for us, and that ministers should listen when making decisions on country policies. The extension is only for 12 months, which means that uncertainty still exists on a longer-term basis.
Our farmers are responsible and reasonable, and I would urge the minister to show more faith and give us more certainty when it comes to protecting livestock.
With September temperature records recently broken all over eastern Australia it's probably time for climate change deniers to share their theories about why this is happening. Temperatures in some parts of Sydney are as much as 15 degrees above the October average maximum and Australia has just had the driest September on record.
Fires are raging in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania and the fire season has hardly started.
Climate change denial has stifled action on climate change, most notably during the Coalition's last term in government, and we are now paying the price for that inactivity.
The Albanese government has more ambitious targets but undermines them by continuing to approve new gas and coal mines.
The argument for strong and immediate action on climate should be behind us now but there are still major deniers in our midst - looking at you, coal and gas industries.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.