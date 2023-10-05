The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Dementia awareness, wild dogs and climate change deniers

By Letters to the Editor
October 6 2023 - 10:30am
Dementia Australia thanks everyone who took part in Dementia Awareness Week, but says the conversations need to continue. Picture by Shutterstock
Dementia awareness needed all year round

Thank you to the people impacted by dementia, community members, councils, businesses and healthcare professionals who marked Dementia Action Week 2023 from September 18-24.

