Banned drink-driver with shocking record only just avoids a jail cell

A man who repeatedly flouted a road ban, including by drink-driving while speeding and speeding while daydreaming, has been told his actions involved "sheer stupidity".
Ben Dowling has been told he came incredibly close to being jailed for his offending, which included high-speed drink-driving, a breath test refusal, and repeated unlicensed driving.
He was already banned when police spotted his white Holden Colorado at Wahgunyah on July 17 last year.
He was detected at 92kmh on the 80kmh All Saints Road about 6.30pm.
A breath test at Rutherglen station returned an alcohol reading of 0.126.
Yet he continued to drive, including on October 2 last year.
He was intercepted on High Street in Chiltern, got out, and admitted he had no licence.
Dowling was then detected at 124kmh on the Hume Highway at Barnawartha North on November 11 and said he was "daydreaming".
He again told police he didn't have a licence.
The father-of-one was again caught in the driveway of his Chiltern home on April 12 this year.
Dowling said he had been drinking after work and asked "what happens when I blow over?"
Despite repeated requests, he refused the test.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client had previously lived in Sydney and faced serious criminal matters in 2017.
He spent 16 months in drug rehab and has remained drug free.
Mr Patel said his client had moved to the North East and had continual had full-time work, including at a nursery, as a machine operator, and now as a tyre fitter in Albury.
Mr Patel said Dowling's wife was pregnant and he was the only breadwinner for his family.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins told Dowling he had an appalling driving record.
"You have come perilously close to going to prison," he said.
"You need to understand that, because if at any time in the next four years you drive whilst disqualified, you're going to have to have strong reasons to persuade a magistrate not to send you to prison.
"If the penny hasn't dropped already, then it's about time that it did.
"You've got an appalling driving history and you've only got yourself to blame."
Mr Watkins said there had been several recent crashes involving multiple deaths on both sides of the border.
He said some were due to sheer stupidity and choices made by the drivers, and said Dowling must have known he was well over the limit with a 0.126 alcohol reading.
Dowling was banned from driving for four years and was ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid community work in the next year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.