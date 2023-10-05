The Border Mail
Man breached intervention order by signing up to victim's OnlyFans and chatting

By Wodonga Court
October 6 2023 - 9:00am
A man who sneakily breached an intervention order against his former partner by signing up to her OnlyFans page and chatting to her has been ordered to perform unpaid community work.

