Man breached intervention order by signing up to victim's OnlyFans and chatting

A man who sneakily breached an intervention order against his former partner by signing up to her OnlyFans page and chatting to her has been ordered to perform unpaid community work.
The victim had been unaware it was her ex-partner on the other end when she provided erotic content.
The man was a paid subscriber and had used the false name of "Chris" when interacting with the victim between August and November last year.
The woman had published images and received a video from the man masturbating over the photographs.
This was despite a court order banning contact between the pair.
The man's offending came to light during family law proceedings, with financial documents revealing what the woman called a "weird sense of betrayal" that left her unable to breathe.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins on Tuesday, October 5, described the man's actions as a "surreptitious breach" of the intervention order.
"Whilst she was putting herself out there in a public forum, she did have a right to exclude you from that forum," he told the man.
The man also admitted to an assault against his daughter, and to performing a wheelie on his unroadworthy motorbike on Elkington Road in Wodonga, in front of police.
"That is something that you are to live with for the rest of your life," Mr Watkins said of the incident with his child.
"It was a disciplinary move on your part that went horribly wrong, and you handled it the wrong way."
The court heard the man could benefit from a men's behaviour change program, but had a good work history and had been a contributing member of society for all of his adult life.
Mr Watkins said he hoped his offending was an aberration.
"You need to make sure it never happens again," he said.
"Success in life is not whether you get kicked down but whether you get back up."
Mr Watkins did not impose a conviction and ordered the man perform 100 hours of community work, and pay a fine for the motorbike offences.
