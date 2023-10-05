A new formal partnership between a Thurgoona school and university hopes to build on an already strong relationship.
Trinity Anglican College and Charles Sturt University signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday, October 5, in front of representatives from each institution.
The agreement aims to benefit students and staff on both campuses through ongoing collaborations, promote the profession of teaching and continue to develop Thurgoona as an education hub.
Trinity principal Dr Adrian Johnson and Charles Sturt faculty of arts and education executive dean Professor John McDonald signed on behalf of each partner.
Dr Johnson said his school already hosted many university students who were gaining classroom experience, but wanted to build on that program significantly.
"We're already thinking how every one of our students from kindy to year 12 might have exposure to Charles Sturt," he said.
Examples may include doing field work in the wetlands, using the university's mountain biking course, engaging with the large community garden and senior students having access to the campus library.
It is hoped academics and teachers may work together on research projects, for example, looking at classroom practice.
"We'd love to convert one of our classrooms into a demonstration classroom ... come and see a particular approach, look at different outcomes," Dr Johnson said.
Talks about an agreement began in June, when Dr Johnson presented "a few thoughts" to Charles Sturt representatives, who agreed to these suggestions and added a few more.
Beyond the educational benefits, the partnership aligns with Albury Council's objectives during the development of the Thurgoona Wirlinga structure plan.
The ongoing arrangement between Trinity and Charles Sturt is expected to evolve over time as programs develop and needs change.
As Dr Johnson said at the signing, the MoU "formalises our joint commitment to promoting better outcomes for our students, opportunities for our staff and reassurance to our families that there are world class education options available to our people here and in the regional centre of Albury-Wodonga".
